Drilling Rigs & AutomationGlobal and Regional MarketsNewsOnshore AdvancesPeople, Companies and ProductsThe Offshore Frontier

Halliburton launches pair of new technologies at ADIPEC 2022

Nov 1, 2022
0 179 1 minute read
Halliburton's FloConnect surface automation system automates manual workflows for surface well testing operations. (Source: Halliburton)

Halliburton announced the launch of two new technologies, one for surface well testing automation and another for reservoir characterization.

One of these new technologies, FloConnect, is a surface automation platform that automates surface well testing operations while monitoring and measuring factors related to the production of hazardous effluents. It helps reduce operational variability and optimizes workforce deployment, allowing more time and focus on data monitoring, collection and quality. The platform combines data visualization capabilities with interactive analytics to aid decision making, as well as identification and resolution of potential issues with a given well. Unlike purely remote-control systems, the FloConnect platform provides advanced decision-making support to the operator, ensuring process conformance while maintaining situational awareness.

The other technology, BrightStar, is a look-ahead resistivity service reveals structure and fluid boundaries ahead of the bit, enabling proactive drilling decisions and hazard avoidance to reduce operational risks while providing reservoir characterization and enhanced formation evaluation. The service detects changes in the formation ahead of the bit and reduces the uncertainty of the formation boundary positions. By looking ahead in low-angle wells, the service provides operators higher confidence to avoid unwanted formation exits.

Nov 1, 2022
0 179 1 minute read

Related Articles

BP invests in new artificial intelligence technology

Jan 28, 2019

Chevron seeks to share tool for planning, executing well control drills

Nov 13, 2018

Dolphin Drilling wins 12-month contract in Nigeria

Oct 5, 2022

Equinor extends contracts with Archer, Odfjell Drilling, KCA Deutag

Feb 16, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button