Halliburton, ONGC advance MPD remote operations through automation

Remote operations have become a common solution for the drilling industry as it continues to look for new ways to reduce risk and maximize returns. Halliburton recently implemented remote operations on an MPD project, a collaboration with ONGC in India, that utilized 24-hour subject matter expert support and other remote systems. In this interview with DC from the 2022 SPE/IADC Managed Pressure Drilling and Underbalanced Operations Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 28 September, Andrew McLennan, MPD Product Champion and Todd Pomeroy, Technical Advisor – MPD at Halliburton, discuss the results of the ONGC project, as well as the way in which Halliburton approaches remote operations.