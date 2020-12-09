Hege Kverneland receives IADC Exemplary Service Award

0 5k 2k 3k

By Jay Stracke, Editorial Coordinator

In recognition of her notable contributions to the drilling industry and to IADC, Hege Kverneland was presented with IADC’s Exemplary Service Award at the virtually held IADC World Drilling Conference on 8 December 2020. Prior to retiring in April this year, Ms Kverneland served as Chief Technology Officer for National Oilwell Varco (NOV).

Ms Kverneland’s IADC work includes serving on numerous conference program committees. Additionally, she has been a strong contributor to various IADC technical committees and has served as a moderator at many IADC conference events.

Ms Kverneland began her career with FluScan in 1991, which was later acquired by Hitec in 1994. In 1999, Hitec was acquired by NOV. Ms Kverneland became the Corporate R&D Manager at NOV in 2001 and held this position until 2009 before transitioning to the company’s Chief Technology Officer.

Ms Kverneland received her Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the Norwegian University of Science in 1990 and graduated from the General Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2009.

“The spirit of comradery and friendship that characterizes our association has been immeasurably enhanced by Ms Kverneland’s presence, generosity and the giving of her time and talents to our organization,” Jason McFarland, IADC President, said in presenting the award.

In accepting the award, Ms Kverneland said: “It is a great honor to receive this award. I will continue being a strong supporter of all the work the industry is doing.”