Hess announces discovery at Longtail-3 well offshore Guyana

Hess announced a discovery offshore Guyana at the Longtail-3 well on the Stabroek Block. Drilling at Longtail-3 encountered 230 ft (70 m) of net pay, including newly identified, high quality hydrocarbon bearing reservoirs below the original Longtail-1 discovery intervals.

The well is located approximately 2 mi (3.5 km) south of the Longtail-1 well. It was drilled in more than 6,100 ft (1,860 meters) of water by Stena Drilling’s Stena DrillMAX drillship. The Longtail-1 discovery on the Stabroek Block was drilled in 2018, encountering approximately 256 feet (78 meters) of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoir.

In other drilling activity, the Mako-2 appraisal well on the Stabroek Block confirmed the quality, thickness and areal extent of the reservoir. When integrated with the previously announced discovery at Uaru-2, the data supports a potential fifth floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) in the area east of the Liza complex. The Koebi-1 exploration well on the Stabroek Block has shown evidence of non-commercial hydrocarbons.

“The Longtail-3 discovery together with the previously announced discovery at Uaru-2 will add to the gross discovered recoverable resource estimate of approximately 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent and underpin future development opportunities for the Stabroek Block,” said Hess CEO John Hess.

ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana is operator and holds a 45% percent interest in the Stabroek Block. Hess Guyana Exploration holds a 30% interest and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana, a wholly owned subsidiary of CNOOC, holds 25% interest.