Home / Microsites / Global and Regional Markets / Hess announces discovery at Longtail-3 well offshore Guyana

Hess announces discovery at Longtail-3 well offshore Guyana

in Global and Regional Markets, News Jun 9, 2021 0 250 Views

Facebook
Facebook
fb-share-icon
Twitter
Visit Us
Follow Me
Tweet
YouTube
LinkedIn
Share

Hess announced a discovery offshore Guyana at the Longtail-3 well on the Stabroek Block. Drilling at Longtail-3 encountered 230 ft (70 m) of net pay, including newly identified, high quality hydrocarbon bearing reservoirs below the original Longtail-1 discovery intervals.

The well is located approximately 2 mi (3.5 km) south of the Longtail-1 well. It was drilled in more than 6,100 ft (1,860 meters) of water by Stena Drilling’s Stena DrillMAX drillship. The Longtail-1 discovery on the Stabroek Block was drilled in 2018, encountering approximately 256 feet (78 meters) of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoir.

In other drilling activity, the Mako-2 appraisal well on the Stabroek Block confirmed the quality, thickness and areal extent of the reservoir. When integrated with the previously announced discovery at Uaru-2, the data supports a potential fifth floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) in the area east of the Liza complex. The Koebi-1 exploration well on the Stabroek Block has shown evidence of non-commercial hydrocarbons.

“The Longtail-3 discovery together with the previously announced discovery at Uaru-2 will add to the gross discovered recoverable resource estimate of approximately 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent and underpin future development opportunities for the Stabroek Block,” said Hess CEO John Hess.

ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana is operator and holds a 45% percent interest in the Stabroek Block. Hess Guyana Exploration holds a 30% interest and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana, a wholly owned subsidiary of CNOOC, holds 25% interest.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © Drilling Contractor 2021. All rights reserved. | GDPR Policy