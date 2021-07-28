Hess announces discovery at Whiptail well offshore Guyana

Hess has announced a significant oil discovery on the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana at Whiptail. The Whiptail-1 well encountered 246 ft (75 m) of net pay in high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs. Drilling is also ongoing at the Whiptail-2 well, which is located 3 miles northeast of Whiptail-1 and has encountered 167 ft (51 m) of net pay in high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs. Drilling continues at both wells to test deeper targets, and results will be evaluated for future development.

The Whiptail discovery is located approximately 4 mi southeast of the Uaru-1 discovery that was announced in January 2020 and approximately 3 mi west of the Yellowtail field. Whiptail-1 is being drilled in 5,889 ft (1,795 m) of water by Stena Drilling‘s Stena DrillMAX drillship. Whiptail-2 is currently being drilled in 6,217 ft (1,895 m) of water by Noble Corp‘s Noble Don Taylor drillship.

“Whiptail is a significant new oil discovery that will add to the discovered recoverable resource estimate of approximately 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent and could underpin a future oil development in the southeast area of the Stabroek Block,” said Hess CEO John Hess.

The Stabroek Block is 6.6 million acres. ExxonMobil is the operator and holds a 45% interest in the Stabroek Block. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds a 30% interest and CNOOC holds a 25% interest.