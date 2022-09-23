Hess, Halliburton, Nabors to partner with North Dakota Tribal College System on apprenticeship program

The North Dakota Tribal College System (NDTCS) announced a new apprenticeship program developed in partnership with Hess to improve educational and employment opportunities for Native Americans across North Dakota.

Over the next four years, Hess will invest $12 million to provide tuition assistance, stipends and other support for establishing apprenticeships in a variety of industries designed by each of the state’s five tribal colleges based on the local job market and needs of their tribal communities. Halliburton and Nabors Industries will each invest $1 million in the new apprenticeship program.

Following the “earn and learn” model of the apprenticeship program currently in place at Lake Region State College, the new statewide program will provide tribal college students with on-the-job skills training through college work study, internships and apprenticeships as they progress toward completing a two-year degree or technical certification, with the possibility of earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree depending on the apprenticeship position and location. The new apprenticeship program is scheduled to begin in January 2023.

Speaking in the State Capitol at a ceremony commemorating the announcement, Gov. Doug

“Our company has a longstanding commitment to making a positive social impact on the communities where we operate. We are proud to support the North Dakota Tribal College System in developing a comprehensive program to provide students with education and employment opportunities that will lead to rewarding careers,” said Hess CEO John Hess.

“Nabors is committed to strengthening the communities that our employees call home. We are honored to support the NDTCS and advanced educational opportunities that can change lives and launch careers across North Dakota,” said Jade Strong, Nabors Senior VP and Chief Administrative Officer.

“As a company with a long history of operations in North Dakota, we see this program as a fantastic way to develop and nurture skills necessary for the future productivity of the local economy as well as for Halliburton. We are excited to support the NDTCS and this program,” said Jeff Miller, Halliburton Chairman, President and CEO.

The project to improve workforce, training and education opportunities utilizes the apprenticeship pathway for Native people living in North Dakota via the North Dakota Tribal College System (NDTCS) in partnership with Lake Region State College (LRSC). The colleges under NDTCS have identified varied apprenticeship programs for consideration in areas such as HVAC, plumbing, heavy equipment, welding, building trades, auto tech, CDL, carpentry, IT, nursing and professional positions at the colleges.