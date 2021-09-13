Hiber signs deal with Shell for remote IoT well monitoring system

Hiber, an industrial IoT as-a-service startup company, has signed an agreement with Shell to provide well-integrity monitoring solutions globally. The global framework agreement allows all Shell entities and subsidiaries to use the HiberHilo product across the world.

Launched in October 2020, HiberHilo is an end-to-end IoT solution for well monitoring. Based on satellite technology, the system allows for the real-time measurement of well temperature and pressure on unconnected wells in remote and offshore locations. It has already been installed at Shell operations in the North Sea.

Shell aims to use HiberHilo to reduce the amount of travel to and from wells in remote locations. The system also allows the company to get more data on their well performance and to monitor well integrity issues more effectively, thereby improving the safety of remote and offshore wells. Shell is considering using HiberHilo for various operations in Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

“HiberHilo is a simple solution to help oil and gas companies improve safety, optimize operations, and reduce their environmental footprint,” said Coen Jansen, Hiber’s Chief Strategy Officer. “We’re thrilled to be working with Shell toward a technologically cleaner future. Hiber’s mission is connecting everything everywhere to deliver productivity and sustainability in global industrial IoT.”