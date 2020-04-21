HPOG developing RP to standardize approach to human performance

By Stephen Whitfield, Associate Editor

Standardization has become a focal point for many aspects of drilling in recent years, and human factors are no different. While companies have generally embraced the concept of human performance in their workflows, the introduction of standardized procedures in this space may go a long way in bolstering industry performance.

Following the Human Performance in Well Control Workshop in March 2019, hosted by IADC in collaboration with several member companies, a group of human performance experts have been developing a recommended practice (RP) that integrates human performance into operations. In July 2019, the WellsInMind Workgroup was established to examine this topic, and the Human Performance in Oil and Gas (HPOG) initiative emerged from that group to explore the application of human performance integration beyond drilling.

A draft of the RP, focusing on procedure management, was presented at an online workshop on 1 April to elicit opinion from an audience of drilling and HSE professionals, with the intent of revising it to better suit the needs of the industry before it is published. The presentation was originally planned as an in-person workshop but was moved online following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Marcin Nazaruk, a Global Human Performance and Culture Leader at Baker Hughes and a member of the HPOG Steering Committee, said the RP covers a range of applications, including the management of system documents outlining workflows, front-line work instructions, job aids, checklists and rules communicated via other means.

He also noted that the HPOG designed the RP for mid- to senior-level leaders who would be in a position to make decisions on HSE&T procedures. In their feedback, the audience generally agreed that thought leaders were the best audience for the RP, regardless of their seniority within the organization.

“We have a broad range of target audiences here,” Mr Nazaruk said, commenting on the feedback. “We have senior-level, mid-level, HSE managers, learning managers, HP specialists, and even front-line supervisors. These are very different markets, and I think that will be one of the challenges for us, determining how to best tackle that diversity of targets.”

Chris Parker, Human Performance Lead Adviser at BP and another member of the HPOG Steering Committee, said the RP aims to help companies that wish to develop their own human performance protocols but which may lack the organizational structure to guide them.

“We need to have a resource where individuals and organizations can go, like a one-stop shop, to see what a human performance program should look like,” Mr Parker said. “What are the focus areas? How do we combine research and industry practice into one place so that organizations that may not necessarily have a human performance specialist in house will have enough guidance in developing a program?”

Mr Nazaruk said the RP focuses on integrating the needs of the end user into the process, design of procedures and work instructions. The goal is to help companies in ensuring that their processes are easily accessible and represent the work-as-done, and that companies provide and manage updates and corrections based on the involvement of the end user.

The draft document is divided into three levels, categorized by the level of experience an organization may have in human performance and procedure management. The principles behind the document borrow heavily from the Human Performance Learning Pathway, a development course created jointly by the Chartered Institute of Ergonomics and Human Factors, the Energy Institute and the International Competency Assessment Board.

“The pathway is a solution to enable large-scale delivery of competencies,” Mr Nazaruk said. “Today, if you want to learn more about human factors, you either have to do a university degree, or you read some books, or you take some expensive courses. None of that is easily applicable across large-scale groups. This Learning Pathway emerged from that need. How do I train 500 professionals globally on the basics of human performance?”

Level 1 is the novice level, with steps that require as little preparation as possible. It calls on organizations to identify the stakeholders involved in overseeing operational activities, such as HSE&T professionals and operational leaders, and have them complete an e-learning session developed by HPOG on procedures from the Level 1 Learning Pathway.

As part of the pathway, companies apply the Walk-Through/Talk-Through (WTTT) method to review procedures with end users. WTTT involves an experienced person – usually an engineer and/or a health and safety professional – demonstrating how the procedure is carried out on location with the equipment that workers will use in their everyday operations. This method helps workers better understand which actions may be made difficult by the equipment at hand and helps them identify problems that may arise with accessing the necessary equipment.

The goal with Level 1 is to understand whether a procedure reflects a given task as done in reality, how mistakes can happen, and what conditions make mistakes more likely.

“For Level 1, you are really learning about the basics of procedures and learning the techniques to handle problems and applying the techniques,” Mr Nazaruk said.

Level 2 is an intermediate level designed for organizations that already have a basic understanding of why people do not follow procedures. This level centers on task analysis, a process where stakeholders document the things their workers need during the development of a procedure and allow the workers to review their efforts. Mr Nazaruk said this is a simple mechanism for companies to improve their human performance procedures.

“This is breaking activity into steps and sub-steps. There is a process in place focusing on capturing the needs of the end users through the procedure development,” he said.

Level 3, the expert level, involves the establishment of management-level systems to set competency requirements for the people involved in managing procedures. Centrally located expert resources apply user-centered design principles to create a comprehensive system that accounts for the location and accessibility of documented procedures, the ease of finding needed information with the document, the accuracy of that information, layout, formatting and feedback mechanisms.

“This level is about looking at the organization holistically,” Mr Nazaruk said. “Improvement at the management level is a part of the program now, and there are requirements in place. The competencies are more advanced and apply to a broader range of people. You’ve got operators, operational leaders, engineers, HSE and even HR. HR handles a lot of processes within an organization that influences competency.”

Mr Parker said the structure of the RP was partly inspired by an RP from the Dropped Objects Prevention Scheme (DROPS) Global Resource Center that set out the basic requirements for dropped object prevention that could be incorporated into existing company safety management systems. Like the DROPS RP, Mr Parker said HPOG seeks to create a document that provides some underlying guidelines for human performance while still leaving enough room for companies to modify for specific locations, activities, or facilities.

“A lot of organizations have taken that RP and adapted it as a means of developing their drops management programs in house. Based on that success, we felt it important to make a document that’s concise and highlights key topic areas, along with some background on human performance and why it’s important. It’s not going to give all of the technical detail and the ‘why’ behind each of the focus areas. This will be a starting point,” Mr Parker said.

HPOG expects to finalize and share the RP on their website by June.