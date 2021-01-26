HPOG provides resources to help companies establish human performance programs

Since 2019, the Human Performance in Oil and Gas (HPOG) initiative has provided a platform for industry stakeholders to promote the application of human performance in every aspect of oil and gas operations, including drilling. In this interview with DC, Chris Parker, Human Performance Lead Adviser at BP and a member of the HPOG Steering Committee, speaks about the development of the initiative. Among other things, Mr Parker discusses the launch of HPOG’s website, which provides a wealth of resources that can assist companies as they work to develop their own human performance management systems, even if they lack the in-house expertise or framework to guide their decision-making.