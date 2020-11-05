H&P’s Shane Marchand receives IADC Exemplary Service Award

By Jay Stracke, Editorial Coordinator

In recognition of his staunch advocacy for the drilling industry and service to IADC and its members, Helmerich & Payne’s Shane Marchand was presented with IADC’s Exemplary Service Award at the 2020 IADC Annual General Meeting on 5 November. Mr Marchand serves as H&P Vice President, Marketing and Business Development.

Mr Marchand’s IADC work includes serving on the North American Onshore Advisory Panel, the World Drilling Program Committee and the Executive Committee. He served as Chairman of the 2018 IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference and has been featured in numerous other IADC conferences/events as speaker or moderator.

Mr Marchand holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Baylor University and has more than 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He has had roles of increasing responsibility within H&P and has been an integral part of their expanded drilling operations.

“Mr Marchand always has time for IADC, and he has unending passion and energy for this industry,” Jason McFarland, IADC President, said. “He is a great ambassador for this association, for Helmerich & Payne and for our industry.”

In accepting this award, Mr Marchand noted: “I’d like to thank Mr McFarland and the rest of the IADC staff for this honor. IADC does a wonderful job of representing our industry, and we need them now more than ever.”