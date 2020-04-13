Huisman appoints David Roodenburg as CEO

Huisman announced that David Roodenburg has been appointed by the supervisory board to become the new statutory CEO of Huisman.

Mr Roodenburg, who holds a master’s degree in precision microsystem engineering and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Delft University of Technology, became active with Huisman in 2008. He was responsible for the order intake, which led to the construction start and subsequent delivery of the Huisman Brazil facility. In 2013, Mr Roodenburg became System Architecture Manager, focusing on the transformation of concept designs into multidisciplinary system designs. In early 2016, he moved into developing new businesses for Huisman, resulting in two major contracts in China. In August 2017, he became the Manager of the Tender Engineering & Product Development department, focusing on the future markets of Huisman.