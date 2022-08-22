NewsSafety and ESGThe Offshore Frontier

Huisman develops low-emission harsh environment semisubmersible

Aug 22, 2022
Huisman has developed a semisubmersible that can be powered either by floating wind turbines or hydroelectricity. (Source: Huisman)

Huisman, a manufacturer of heave construction equipment, has designed a harsh environment semisubmersible that it says can help drillers and operators realize significant emissions reduction.

The rig contains an energy storage system and is designed to run on onshore-produced hydroelectricity, via a power cable from a nearby platform. It can also be powered by floating wind turbines moored nearby. The company said in a statement that these power generation systems could lead to a reduction in emissions as high as 86% per well compared to a conventional harsh environment semisubmersible.

“We think it’s important that the exploitation of fossil fuel reserves is done as efficiently and cleanly as possible. It is our vision to drive the growth of renewable energy while making fossil fuel extraction more sustainable,” said Dieter Wijning, Product Manager at Huisman.

The Huisman rig also includes a low-drag electrified robotic drilling system, as well as a heave-compensated drill floor that can increase productivity and uptime.

Aug 22, 2022
Show More

