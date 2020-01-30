Hy-Tech launches ATP CYCLONE AIR GRINDERS, adds ATP Impact Sockets, Striking Wrenches and Accessories

Hy-Tech Engineered Solutions (Hy-Tech) has announced the introduction of ATP CYCLONE GRINDERS. This new series of heavy-duty industrial air grinders features high power-to-weight ratios in power ranges from 0.5-4.0HP tools.

Designed specifically to deliver higher productivity in demanding metal finishing environments, ATP CYCLONE GRINDERS are suited for fabricated metals, ship building, and a host of MRO applications including refinery, power generation and structural steel.

ATP CYCLONE GRINDERS feature governed motors on 0.5-4.0HP product range, enabling powerful yet controlled performance. Consistent power output across the line enables Cyclone products to maximize metal removal efficiencies and operator productivity.

The ATP CYCLONE air grinder series comprise of the following:

44 standard models featuring powerful governed controlled motors;

Stainless steel, corrosion resistant governors;

Standard and extended length horizontal models, with up to 36 in. extensions;

True 3HP and 4HP vertical and horizontal performance; and

Designed and built with operator comfort in mind.

“Our products are found in critical applications serving the fabricated metals, power generation, petrochemical, ship building, construction, refinery, railroad, and mining industries,” Douglas Ciabotti, President of Hy-Tech, said. “These new ATP products further strengthen and expand ATP’s lineup, and complement our broad range of air tool replacement parts, available for many leading OEM brands.”

Further, Hy-Tech has announced the cThese industrial bolting tools, featuring the broadest range of drive sizes, socket and striking wrench openings, will bring new efficiencies to a multitude of industrial MRO applications.