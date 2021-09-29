Home / Microsites / IADC, Regulation, and Legislation / IADC aims to boost subsea crew competency with new assessment program

IADC aims to boost subsea crew competency with new assessment program

in IADC, Regulation, and Legislation, News, Safety and ESG, Videos Sep 29, 2021 0 357 Views

Launched in August, the IADC Subsea Competency Assessment Program is designed to enhance workforce competency in the drilling industry, providing a clear pathway to credential qualified subsea technicians who have a position-specific comprehension of concepts and who have demonstrated effective skills in the field. In this interview with DC, Brooke Polk, Senior Director – Accreditation Operations at IADC, is joined by Ricky Cummings, Principal Advisor – Well Control Systems at Chevron, and Martin Carnie, Head of Well Control Equipment at Maersk Drilling, to discuss the objectives of the program, as well as the development process.

For more information, visit the program page on IADC’s website.

