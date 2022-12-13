IADC Brazil Chapter wraps up busy 2022, looks ahead to new goals in 2023

The IADC Brazil Chapter has had a busy year, with an active presence at multiple industry events like OTC, Rio Oil and Gas and the recently concluded 2022 IADC International Deepwater Drilling and Human Performance Conference, held in Rio de Janeiro on 7-8 December. Chapter Chairman Mardonildo Filho, Head of Corporate Strategy with Ventura, spoke with DC at the conference to talk about the chapter’s achievements in 2022 and goals for 2023, including advocacy for the industry around the environmental licensing process in Brazil. Watch the video to find out more.