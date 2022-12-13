IADC, Regulation, and LegislationNewsVideos

IADC Brazil Chapter wraps up busy 2022, looks ahead to new goals in 2023

Dec 13, 2022
0 343 Less than a minute

The IADC Brazil Chapter has had a busy year, with an active presence at multiple industry events like OTC, Rio Oil and Gas and the recently concluded 2022 IADC International Deepwater Drilling and Human Performance Conference, held in Rio de Janeiro on 7-8 December. Chapter Chairman Mardonildo Filho, Head of Corporate Strategy with Ventura, spoke with DC at the conference to talk about the chapter’s achievements in 2022 and goals for 2023, including advocacy for the industry around the environmental licensing process in Brazil. Watch the video to find out more.

Dec 13, 2022
0 343 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Drilling optimization service enables faster downhole data collection

Mar 16, 2016

IADC criticizes BSEE policy for citing drilling contractors

Aug 23, 2012

Wirelines

Jul 14, 2010

Maersk Drilling secures additional one-well contract for low-emission rig under the Aker BP alliance

Aug 20, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button