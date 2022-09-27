IADC DEC holds forum to address industry’s brain drain

The oil and gas industry is facing significant challenges in recruiting the next generation of talent to move the industry forward. The IADC Drilling Engineers Committee (DEC) dedicated its Q3 Technology Forum, held on 21 September, to addressing this challenge, with participants from operators, drilling contractors, service providers and academia. By working in breakout groups during the event, participants explored the specific actions that the industry needs to take around things like technology development, collaboration and industry branding. In this video interview with DC, Blaine Dow of Schlumberger, a member of the DEC Board and co-organizer for the event, spoke about both the opportunities and risks, as well as the DEC’s plans to draft a manifesto outlining the steps that stakeholders should take in the coming years. Watch the video to find out more.