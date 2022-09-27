IADC, Regulation, and LegislationNewsSafety and ESGVideos

IADC DEC holds forum to address industry’s brain drain

Sep 27, 2022
0 382 1 minute read

The oil and gas industry is facing significant challenges in recruiting the next generation of talent to move the industry forward. The IADC Drilling Engineers Committee (DEC) dedicated its Q3 Technology Forum, held on 21 September, to addressing this challenge, with participants from operators, drilling contractors, service providers and academia. By working in breakout groups during the event, participants explored the specific actions that the industry needs to take around things like technology development, collaboration and industry branding. In this video interview with DC, Blaine Dow of Schlumberger, a member of the DEC Board and co-organizer for the event, spoke about both the opportunities and risks, as well as the DEC’s plans to draft a manifesto outlining the steps that stakeholders should take in the coming years. Watch the video to find out more.

Sep 27, 2022
0 382 1 minute read

Related Articles

Survey highlights need for best practices in using composite plugs

Apr 12, 2011

Pride dedicates Deep Ocean Clarion drillship

Aug 31, 2010

API publishes standard for community engagement

Jul 10, 2014

Vitter blocks Obama nomination until deepwater drilling permits issued

Feb 22, 2011

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button