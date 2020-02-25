IADC Nigeria Chapter helps contractors address market, regulatory challenges

Contract durations, cost structure and regulations are three major challenges faced by drilling contractors in Nigeria, said Chuks Enwereji, Chairman of the IADC Nigeria Chapter, at the 2020 IADC Drilling Africa Conference in Accra, Ghana. In this video with DC, Mr Enwereji dives into these challenges, how the Nigeria Chapter is working with the government and regulators to support the drilling industry, as well as how and why someone should contribute to the chapter. Watch the video for more information.