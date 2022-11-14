IADC recognizes Kern, Moralez with exemplary service awards

Helmerich & Payne’s Sarah Kern and BP’s Nathan Moralez each received IADC exemplary service awards on 3 November at the 2022 IADC Annual General Meeting in New Orleans, La.

Ms Kern, who currently serves as Senior Industry Affairs Analyst at H&P, recently served as Co-Chair of the IADC Young Professionals Committee, which is dedicated to developing the industry’s next generation of leaders. She also serves on the Program Committees for the IADC Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Conference and the IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference. Ms Kern is also active with SPE, being active with the Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (ATCE) and Drilling Advisory Committee. In 2023, Ms Kern will serve as the first woman Programs Specialty Coordinator and Drilling Subcommittee Chair for ATCE.

In accepting the award, Ms Kern noted that she has been seeing more men – not just women and minorities – attend the Diversity & Inclusion session, which is held each year in conjunction with the IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference. “Keep engaging with people who may not look or think like you. That’s how, together, we can reach the next level of growth and innovation,” she said.

Mr Moralez, BP Senior Rig Automation Engineer, has been active with the IADC ART Committee since 2015 and served as Chair of ART’s Data, Controls and Sensors (DCS) Subcommittee since 2018. He was actively engaged with ART’s early efforts to establish a Cybersecurity Workgroup, which over the years has evolved into the ART Cybersecurity Subcommittee and then the IADC Cybersecurity Committee. Under Mr Moralez’s leadership, the ART DCS Subcommittee published the IADC Drilling Control System Alarm Management Guidelines and IADC Rig Sensor Stewardship Guidelines. The latter was published after two years of effort by more than 100 drilling professionals.

Speaking after being presented with his award, Mr Moralez encouraged the industry to participate more actively in IADC’s committees, noting the diverse and inclusive mindsets that are represented. “We’ve been able to come together to collaborate and try to make positive changes for the industry,” he said. “It’s very rewarding.”