IADC rescheduling conferences due to COVID-19

As it has done for 80 years, IADC continues to uphold its steadfast focus and commitment to safety. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, IADC is closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and evaluating its impact. The pandemic presents a number of concerns for the worldwide drilling industry.
Due to the concerns regarding COVID-19, IADC is postponing and rescheduling IADC events and conferences as necessary. New dates for rescheduled events will be posted here, as well as on the IADC website, as they’re announced.
Conferences with confirmed rescheduled dates are as follows:
- IADC Drilling Onshore Conference and Exhibition – 19 August 2020
- IADC/SPE Asia Pacific Drilling Technology Conference and Exhibition – 1-2 September 2020
- IADC World Drilling 2020 Conference & Exhibition – 8-9 December 2020
For additional information on how COVID-19 will impact IADC conferences and events, please click here.