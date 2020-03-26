IADC rescheduling conferences due to COVID-19

As it has done for 80 years, IADC continues to uphold its steadfast focus and commitment to safety. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, IADC is closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and evaluating its impact. The pandemic presents a number of concerns for the worldwide drilling industry.

Due to the concerns regarding COVID-19, IADC is postponing and rescheduling IADC events and conferences as necessary. New dates for rescheduled events will be posted here, as well as on the IADC website, as they’re announced.