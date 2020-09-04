IADC seeks comments on revised Standard Format Equipment List by 18 September

IADC is now seeking member comments on the revised Standard Format Equipment List for Semisubmersible/Drillship Units. Deadline for feedback submission is 18 September 2020.

The standard format equipment list, which is an exhaustive work comprising more than 6,753 items, was revamped by a workgroup established early this year under the IADC Contracts Committee. The goal of the group was to modernize the list to reflect changes at the rig site. The new list aims to provide a comprehensive summary of all relevant items of equipment and to streamline the tender process for both the drilling contractor and the operator.

To access the new list or submit feedback, please click here. When providing feedback, users are asked to maintain the precise order of the format; any additional information on specific equipment should be provided as an addendum, referring to the appropriate section number.

For questions on this project, please contact Mike DuBose, IADC VP International Development, here.