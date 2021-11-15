IADC Sustainability Committee aims to help drillers address ESG risks, reporting challenges

In May 2021, IADC announced the formation of the new Sustainability Committee to facilitate information regarding ESG standards, definitions and best practices among its members and the industry at large. In this interview with DC, Committee Co-Chairs Jesse Hein and Neil Forrest discuss their goals and the group’s upcoming initiatives. Mr Hein, Senior Environmental Manager at Patterson-UTI, and Mr Forrest, VP HSE and Sustainability at Seadrill, speak about how the committee came to be, as well as the importance of having a sustainability committee at this point in the energy transition. They also discussed an ongoing initiative to provide guidance in sustainability reporting for drilling contractors.