IADC virtually launches new Latin America Chapter

Aug 26, 2020

To service current and prospective members in the Latin America region, IADC has established a Latin America Chapter, which launched virtually on 19 August. In this interview with DC, Carlos Ortiz Reguer, Chairman of the IADC Latin America Chapter and Director of Marketing – Latin America for Transocean, and Soraya Carvalho, Vice Chair Associates and Regional Sales Manager – Latin America for National Oilwell Varco, discuss what motivated the chapter’s establishment, how they hope to grow it in the coming year, as well as the chapter’s mission and vision. Click here to visit the chapter’s official webpage.

