IADC Young Professionals Committee seeks industry input on COVID-19 impacts

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic transformed the working world in numerous ways, amid widespread stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions. IADC’s Young Professionals committee has issued a survey to the industry to solicit input regarding some of these potential impacts, particularly on young professionals but also other parts of the industry.

Results from the survey will be shared at the 2021 IADC Sustainability Conference, to be held virtually on 9-10 February. Click here to take the survey (estimated 7 minutes to complete).