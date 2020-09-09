Home / Microsites / IADC, Regulation, and Legislation / IADC’s Craddock provides Washington, DC, update

Much has been going on in Washington, DC, in recent weeks, with actions from both Congress and the White House having potentially significant impacts on the energy industry. In this video interview with DCElizabeth Craddock, Vice President of Government and Industry Affairs for IADC, provides a brief overview of ongoing items of interest. These include amendments to appropriation bills that could hurt the energy industry, revisions to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) that will modify the federal environmental review process, and the actions being taken to allow lease sales in the National Petroleum Reserve and Arctic National Wildlife Reserve in Alaska.

