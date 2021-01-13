IDS to deploy integrated rig reporting, performance analytics services across Stena Drilling fleet

Independent Data Services (IDS) has been awarded a six-figure fleet-wide deal with Stena Drilling for the world’s first fully integrated online reporting and analytics services.

Following successful six-month operational trials on the Stena Spey semisub and Stena Carron drillship, IDS will deploy its TourNet Prodrilling contractor reporting service and drilling performance monitoring service, Anova DPM, across Stena Drilling’s fleet in Q1 2021. The integrated solution will deliver automated near real-time rig and fleet-wide performance benchmarks, KPIs and core analytics in one platform – offering Stena Drilling productivity optimisation and significant OPEX and time savings versus manual aggregation.

“In today’s operating climate, there has never been more data available, but turning that data into insight and using it to improve operations can be difficult. Now more than ever, operators and drilling contractors need to ensure safe, optimal performance. We’re proud to partner with Stena Drilling on this world first – they saw the benefit of how TourNet Pro and Anova DPM could streamline data management to improve drilling campaign performance,” said Douwe Franssens, IDS General Manager.

“The morning report is something that has changed very little over the last ten years. The IDS TourNet Pro/DPM integration allows us to change the focus of the morning report. We believe we can not only automate 35% of the report from existing sources, but also make our data available to our clients to aid in the automation of their reporting,” Colin Dawson, Digitalization Transformation Manager at Stena Drilling,

The deployment will be part of Stena Drilling’s ‘evolve’ digital & business transformation program. In the future, IDS will work closely with the agile ‘evolve’ team to implement value-adding functionality to TourNet Pro as part of the 2021 ‘We Perform’ strategy.