Ikon Science announces collaboration with Amazon Web Services

Ikon Science, a provider of geopredictive and knowledge management solutions designed to optimize subsurface discovery, today announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its next-generation knowledge management solution, Curate, which is built on the AWS implementation of the OSDU Data Platform.

“Together, we bring secure, reliable, global, and faster access of all subsurface data to engineers and geoscientists in a collaborative, cloud-enabled environment adding additional context and value of that data through workflows,” said Stuart Thomson, Chief Technology Officer at Ikon Science. “Today is an important milestone of providing accessibility and improved understanding of the subsurface from AWS, OSDU and Ikon Science.”

The two companies are working together to provide a comprehensive platform combining AWS implementation of OSDU Data Platform with Ikon Science’s subsurface knowledge. The goal is to maximize the potential of this open nature in a modern cloud-enabled software product that facilitates data accessibility and removal of barriers to knowledge.

The solution provides a collaborative workspace for cross-discipline working, enables seamless data and knowledge flow and democratizes the value generated by specialist workflows — ensuring the right data and knowledge have the greatest impact on decision making. This enables companies to save human resources and capital investment while increasing safety in the field.

Ikon Science joined the OSDU consortium in 2019 and has been working actively as a member.