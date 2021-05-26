Ikon Science launches Curate knowledge management system to streamline workflows

Ikon Science, a provider of geoprediction and knowledge management software and services, has launched Curate, a scalable, cloud-enabled knowledge management system designed to provide cost efficiencies along with faster and more accurate decision making. The system enables energy companies to collaborate within a single workspace to access all subsurface data with streamlined workflows.

Energy companies are challenged to navigate the large amounts of complex data they possess as it is often siloed within different departments and software programs. This inefficiency causes lost personnel time. The inability to instantly access data leads to isolated workflows, poor utilization and compromised decision making, resulting in locked in capital and delayed revenue due to sub-optimal exploration, appraisal and development processes.

Curate addresses this problem by providing instant access to subsurface information and leveraging specialist knowledge in wider workflows. It integrates with legacy databases and open industry standards such as the OSDU Data Platform, enhancing the ability of organizations to consistently build on existing knowledge through workflow applications and streamlined processes. This allows companies to achieve better business outcomes by realizing efficiency gains across all exploration, appraisal and development workflows.

“It’s imperative for energy companies to identify new ways to increase efficiencies and minimize risk,” said Denis Saussus, Chief Executive Officer of Ikon Science. “Curate leverages our 20 years of unrivaled subsurface data solution expertise to allow companies to realize the promise and full potential of digital transformation by enabling them to immediately capitalize on the value of their data today with an enterprise-ready solution while preserving human resources and capital. This creates a powerful competitive advantage.”