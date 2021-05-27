IMCA publishes Recommended Code of Practice on Environmental Sustainability

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has launched its Recommended Code of Practice on Environmental Sustainability (IMCA ES 001). The code was developed by its members through IMCA’s committee governance structure and sets expectations for the marine contracting industry in managing key environmental and climate topics associated with offshore marine construction.

Feedback from our 2021 membership survey reinforced that we were on the right track in emphasizing the importance of environmental sustainability and the energy transition,” said IMCA CEO Allen Leatt. “Almost 90% confirmed that was critical or very important in IMCA’s strategy, and more than four-fifths acknowledged their client base is increasingly using environmental sustainability in evaluating contractors and suppliers.

Key topics covered include:

The reason for a Recommended Code of Practice in our industry

Principles of environmental sustainability

Scope and regulatory content

Significant environmental aspects for our industry

Strategic objectives and target setting.

“The pandemic has brought home the interconnected nature of economics, society and the environment, which has accelerated global attention on climate change and sustainability,” said Nadine Robinson, IMCA’s technical expert on environmental sustainability. “We are grateful for the time and expertise of the dedicated experts in our Environmental Sustainability Committee drawn from 13 member companies of our membership and to the workgroup convened from 10 countries to develop the detail of this publication during this challenging time.

IMCA ES 001 is freely available for all IMCA members to download here.