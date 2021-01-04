Independence Contract Drilling makes executive appointments

Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) announced four promotions and appointments to its executive management team:

Philip A. Dalrymple has been promoted to Senior Vice President – Operations, having previously served as Vice President – Operations at the company.

has been promoted to Senior Vice President – Operations, having previously served as Vice President – Operations at the company. Scott A. Keller has been promoted to Senior Vice President – Business Development. He was previously the company’s Vice President – Marketing & Sales.

has been promoted to Senior Vice President – Business Development. He was previously the company’s Vice President – Marketing & Sales. Katherine Kokenes is now the company’s Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, a promotion from her previous position as Chief Accounting Officer.

is now the company’s Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, a promotion from her previous position as Chief Accounting Officer. Marc S. Noel, the company’s Director of Marketing, will now serve as Vice President – Sales and Marketing.

“Each of these people has been instrumental in leading our company, especially as we navigated an extremely difficult market environment in 2020,” said Anthony Gallegos, President and CEO of ICD. “I am proud of what they have accomplished and look forward to their continued contributions toward executing our mission.”