INEOS awards one-well North Sea contract to Maersk Drilling

Maersk Drilling has secured a contract from INEOS Oil & Gas to employ the harsh-environment jackup Maersk Resolve for drilling and hydraulic stimulation at the Breagh Alpha A11 well in block 42/13 of the UK North Sea. The contract is expected to commence in Q3 2021, in direct continuation of the rig’s current work scope, with an estimated duration of 140 days. The contract value is approximately $11.3 million. The contract includes four additional one-well options.

“We’re delighted to be able to firm up Maersk Resolve’s drilling program for 2021 with this contract, which will see the rig take on its third campaign in a row involving drilling of the challenging Zechstein formations you encounter in this part of the North Sea,” said Maersk Drilling COO Morten Kelstrup. “We’re confident that Maersk Resolve’s highly capable crew will be able to leverage best practice from the previous campaigns in a safe and efficient operation for INEOS.”