Infostat rolls out IADC DDR Plus in RIMDrill

Infostat Systems has announced that the newest release of the widely used RIMDrill rig reporting and business analysis system will include the new IADC DDR Plus version of the venerable IADC report.

The previous version of the report has served the industry well for over 50 years and now reflects the changing reporting requirements necessary for the rapidly evolving technology advances experienced by the industry. Infostat says it sees an increase in interest within the drilling contractor community for analytical tools to better illustrate critical aspects of asset performance, according to its VP of Product Development Brian Pedersen.

Innovations in the updated version include the additional granularity of the enhanced operations coding scheme, the potential to support automated report data feeds from “rig state” systems and the ability to create a digital version in XML format using the WITSML data exchange standard. These assist Infostat’s continuing development of its RIMDrill family of rig reporting software applications and RIMDrill Vista dashboard and data analytics services, providing decision-making information to management teams while continuing to streamline and automate the data entry process for rig personnel.