INPEX exercises one-year extension for Maersk Deliverer in Australia

Apr 19, 2022
INPEX Operations Australia P/L has exercised an option to extend the provisioning of the ultra-deepwater semisubmersible rig Maersk Deliverer for drilling services at the Ichthys Field in the Browse Basin offshore Western Australia. The contract extension has a duration of one year and is expected to commence in July 2023, in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract. A one-year option remains on the contract.

“We’re delighted to confirm that Maersk Deliverer and its dedicated crew will continue to support INPEX and create value for the Western Australia community into 2024. The campaign at the Ichthys Field has reached several key milestones, including that Mærsk Deliverer was the first-ever rig to use managed pressure drilling in Australian waters,” said Maersk Drilling COO Morten Kelstrup.

