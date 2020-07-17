International SOS rolls out screening service

Global healthcare and security risk services provider International SOS is rolling out a new screening service to help get people back to work. During lock-down, the company had quickly set up and mobilized a large team to carry out temperature and vulnerability screening, as well as clinical support staff to sites across the northeast of Scotland. This ensured that essential offshore workers were safe to work.

As a result, the company has developed robust procedures and services that include risk assessments, infection control procedures and testing, and the provision of an entry screening service. “Our support teams of nurses are out twice a day, working 12-hour shifts, seven days a week,” said Laura Kennedy, Covid-19 coordinator/clinical project manager at International SOS. The entire PoE (point of entry) group then meets twice per week via Zoom call for a de-brief, and we use this time to discuss and share any case scenarios or lessons learnt.”

As lockdown restrictions continue to ease, the company has turned its attention on how best to manage safe return to operations. Focus has shifted to risk assessment, site checklists and safe zoning of facilities as well as considering the mental health of workers who have been in lockdown for months.

In addition, the company is now offering a Covid-19 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing service.

Dr Louise Slaney, Medical Director at International SOS, said: “We are providing ‘gold standard’ PCR testing in conjunction with our CMED service for category C symptomatic patients. This will ensure any symptomatic personnel are able to be tested prior to travelling home to self-isolate, without the requirement for an overnight stay.”

The company offers validated PCR testing from three clinics in Scotland and one clinic in Teesside, in addition to customer premises and employee homes. Except for home testing, results are available within 60 minutes of testing of up to 32 samples, or within 30 minutes for single tests. This allows the company to provide a COVID-19 certificate at the time of attendance.

Home testing provides a result within 48 hours. A kit is delivered by courier to the home, an International SOS nurse provides video support for taking the swab, and a courier then collects and transports the swab directly to the laboratory.