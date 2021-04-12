IOG starts Phase 1 development drilling campaign in North Sea

Independent Oil and Gas (IOG) has begun spudding the Elgood development well, 48/22c-H1, in the UK North Sea. Elgood is the first of five planned development wells in IOG’s Phase 1 project, the company said in a statement. The project is being drilled by Noble Corp‘s Noble Hans Deul jackup. It is expected to take approximately three months to drill and complete, after which the rig will move on to Blythe in early Q3 2021.

“We are very pleased to have kicked off the Phase 1 drilling campaign, another key milestone for the Company as we continue to progress towards commercialization of our core project,” said IOG CEO Andrew Hockey. “This drilling campaign has been planned meticulously by the IOG drilling, subsurface, subsea and HSE teams since early last year, in collaboration with our main drilling contractors Noble Corp, Petrofac and Schlumberger and our partner CalEnergy. We have a very clear collective focus on ensuring safe and efficient performance leading successfully to first gas in Q3 2021 at the Blythe Hub before continuing into 2022 at Southwark.”