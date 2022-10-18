IOGP report finds virtual, in-person well control training to have equal performance

Earlier this month, the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers (IOGP) issued Report 646, which looks specifically at hybrid learning solutions for well control courses. One key finding was that well control competency results are not impacted by teaching format, and results with virtual teaching was found to be equivalent to in-person classes. Jared Jenson, Chevron Superintendent, presented results from the report at the 2022 IADC International Well Control Conference in Oslo, Norway, on 12 October. In this video from the conference, Mr Jensen discusses this and other key findings from the report, as well as IOGP’s top recommendations for the future of well control training. Click here to access the full report from the IOGP website.