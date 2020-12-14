Ironclad, DuPont launch glove for flash fire protection

Ironclad announced the release of the first glove to pass NFPA 2112:2018 certification for flash fire protection. Designed in partnership with DuPont Personal Protective Equipment, the Heatworx Heavy Duty FR is an advanced glove featuring a molded silicone rubber palm and a shell made with 100% DuPont Kevlar. Designed for maximum dexterity, plus the ability to handle hot items up to 600°F, the Heatworx Heavy Duty FR delivers complete heat and flame protection in one glove.

This glove was developed in response to a need for an NFPA 2112 certified glove in the safety market. Workers in hazardous locations that are at risk for lethal flash fire exposure – such as chemical processing plants, petrochemical refineries and drilling platforms – are required to wear FR garments certified to NFPA 2112:2018 for protection in the event of a flash fire incident.

“We spent several months developing and testing this glove, which is based upon our award winning Heatworx glove platform, utilizing Dupont Kevlar and Nomex fabrics and yarns,” said Eric Jaeger, Ironclad’s General Manager. “We worked very closely with the certifying institution and testing laboratories just to refine the test methodology, which itself is new, so that gloves can be effectively measured and tested to flash fire requirements. This glove represents a definitive breakthrough in hand safety for millions of workers globally. Ironclad plans to develop a full line of NFPA 2112 certified flash fire gloves, together with our partners at DuPont.”