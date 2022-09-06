Island Drilling signs contract with Trident Energy for African offshore campaign

Island Drilling Company signed a contract with Trident Energy to provide the Island Innovator semisubmersible and associated services for work offshore Equatorial Guinea. The work is planned to start in September/October 2023.

The contract covers two firm and five optional wells and is estimated to be 250 days if all the options are exercised. This will be the third project for Island Drilling Company in Africa since the rig was warm stacked at the beginning of 2020.

“We are very pleased to be selected by Trident as their first choice to provide drilling services in a market with several available semisubmersibles. We believe the performance we have shown with the wells in the UK has been noticed. It is our opinion the operators see that it does not always pay off to use the biggest and most expensive rigs. We live for smart solutions and will make sure to deliver beyond expectations.” said Roger Simmenes, Island Drilling CEO.