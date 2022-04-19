Kanga-1 well set to spud offshore Western Australia in May 2022
All regulator and environmental approvals are in place for the drilling of the Kanga-1 well in early May 2022, Finder Energy said in a statement. The well, located in WA-412-P in the Northern Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia, will be drilled using Diamond Offshore’s Ocean Apex semisubmersible.
The Kanga-1 well will take approximately 30 days and reach a total depth of 3,300 m. Kanga-1 is a large robust structure with the primary objective being the Jurassic Legendre Formation reservoir sandstone. The Kanga Prospect has been independently reviewed by ERCE Australia with estimated gross Best Case Prospective Resources of 170 million bbl, representing over 25 million bbl net to Finder’s 15% participating interest.
“Kanga-1 is located in an oily part of the Northern Carnarvon basin around existing fields. We have made discoveries here in the past and it’s an area we know well. We are excited to have such a major catalyst so soon after listing.,” said Damon Neaves, Finder CEO.