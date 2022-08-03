KCA Deutag, Atlas Professionals to hold training event for UK jobseekers

KCA Deutag is partnering with international recruitment company Atlas Professionals (Atlas) to invite UK-based jobseekers of all ages and experience levels to participate in a bespoke recruitment initiative.

The Greenhand program is designed to bring fresh talent to the energy industry. No previous energy industry experience is required to apply for the program, which identifies suitable candidates and supports them through the training courses and qualifications they need to kick-start a new career within the industry.

The program will begin with a dedicated Greenhand Training Day at the AIS Survivex facility in Aberdeen on 2 September, where candidates will learn about offshore life with KCA Deutag, hear from current employees and participate in interviews and aptitude testing with Atlas Professionals. Successful candidates will receive access to discounted training courses, which will prepare them to take up entry-level offshore roles.

Atlas and KCA Deutag welcome applications from all candidates and are committed to ensuring that everyone has equal access to opportunities in the energy industry.

“Ever since its conception, we achieved exceptional results from our Greenhand Program and we are looking forward to introducing new professionals once again into the industry. We are relishing the opportunity to join KCA Deutag in working towards a more sustainable future for the energy industry and offer our four decades of expertise to secure key personnel for KCA Deutag’s business needs,” said Chris Boardman, Atlas Professionals General Manager North Sea Drilling.

“In our industry, a skilled and well-trained workforce is vital. Atlas is a reliable partner in ensuring we have access to top candidates, and we look forward to welcoming the next generation of energy industry employees,” said Peter Skinner, KCA Deutag UK Country Manager.

Click here to register for the Atlas Greenhand Program powered by KCA Deutag.