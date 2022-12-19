KCA Deutag land drilling business awarded contracts in Iraq, Oman, Europe

KCA Deutag has secured contract awards and extensions in Oman, Northern Iraq and Europe worth more than $85 million.

In Oman, three rigs (the T849, T858 and T899) have been extended for a total of seven years of work. Additionally, KCA Deutag’s Kenera business unit will provide a grid container for rig T-899. This transformer unit will allow the rig to be powered by the electricity grid, reducing emissions from the diesel generators on-site by approximately 2,550 tonnes/year.

The T63 was also mobilized to drill two wells, with two more optional wells, for an unnamed company in Kurdistan. In Europe, the T208 has won a contract for 2023, which will see all of KCA Deutag’s purpose-built Euro Rigs and the wider fleet in Europe active during the coming year.

“These extensions result from our strong operational and safety performance and are a key part of our strategy to grow our business in key markets such as the Middle East. In addition, Kenera and IDTEC will play a key role in Oman with our electrification technology to be used on one of the rigs, which will be a first of its kind in the country, and an important pilot project for the future. This demonstrates how we can significantly reduce emissions and actively play our role in the energy transition,” said KCA Deutag President Land Simon Drew.