KCA Deutag secures $112 million in contract extensions

KCA Deutag has secured contract awards, extensions and options worth around $112 million. The contracts are primarily related to land rigs in Saudi Arabia and Oman, and were announced as work continues to close out the acquisition of Saipem’s land rig business.

In Saudi Arabia, the company has been awarded multiple one-year extensions worth a combined total of $35 million. In Oman, a one-year contract with an unnamed operator, which includes a further one-year option, in addition to contract extensions and options with existing clients on multiple rigs have delivered an additional $70.5 million.

In Europe, KCA Deutag has been awarded almost $6 million in new contracts in Germany and the Netherlands.

“We are pleased to have secured multiple new contracts and extensions, building on our successful record of safe, efficient delivery for our valued clients in key markets. These contract wins and extensions reflect our strategic focus on growth, particularly in the Middle East, powered by Well of Innovation technologies and energy efficient operations,” said Simon Drew, KCA Deutag President Land.