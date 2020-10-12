KCA Deutag secures $150 million of land drilling contracts in Oman, spuds first well in Kuwait

KCA Deutag has been awarded contracts worth more than $150 million in Oman.

The first award covers the provision of expert manpower for customer-owned rigs, hoists and workshops. In total, KCA Deutag will provide approximately 420 people in delivering this contract. This is a 5-year extension to a contract originally awarded in 2015.

One-year contract extensions have also been awarded for eight KCA Deutag rigs working in Oman.

Alongside these contract awards, KCA Deutag’s T-82 rig has spudded the group’s first well in Kuwait. The rig is equipped with key components from Bentec.

“These awards demonstrate that despite challenging markets, KCA Deutag’s operational strengths and capability at – and beyond – the rig site, continue to be recognized by our customers,” Simon Drew, President of Land, said.

“We are also pleased to extend the geographic footprint of KCA Deutag, Bentec and our Well of Innovation Technologies into Kuwait and to take our industry-leading capabilities into a strong new market for the business, as we build out our presence in the Middle East, a core market for the group,” Mr Drew added.