KCA Deutag wins $110 million of new business in land drilling markets

KCA Deutag has secured contracts worth around $110 million for its land drilling business in Pakistan, Russia, Kurdistan, southeastern Europe and Germany.

The company has secured a new five-year contract with a major oil company for operations in southeastern Europe. The rig will start drilling operations in 2022 following mobilization from the UAE. Including options periods, the total contract value is $75 million. Also in Europe the T46 rig is mobilizing for a single-well contract valued at $3 million.

In Pakistan, contracts worth over $12 million have been placed for three rigs. The first of these is for the previously stacked T72 rig to undertake a workover. The second covers the T202 rig, which is mobilizing from the UAE, and the third is for the T75 rig, which is in country but has been stacked for some time. Two of these contracts are with new clients in Pakistan.

In Russia, contracts for four client-owned rigs, on which the company provides operations and maintenance services, have been extended from October 2021 to March 2022. Additionally, a new work order has also been secured for the T391 rig this year for eight wells during the remainder of 2021. The total contract value is over $13 million.

A new $7.4 million contract has also been secured in Kurdistan to mobilize the T63 rig with a client that KCA was already operating for prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are delighted to have been awarded these contracts and contract extensions, which build on our long-standing relationships with a number of key customers in important territories,” said Simon Drew, President of Land at KCA Deutag. “At the same time, we continue our development and deployment of our Well of Innovation technologies to improve the value we deliver to our oil and gas clients. This contributes to our ability to secure contracts such as these.”