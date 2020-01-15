Keppel delivers first rig of 2020

Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) has, through its wholly owned subsidiary Keppel FELS, made its first rig delivery in 2020 safely, on time and within budget. Named Heimdal, the jackup rig is built to Keppel’s proprietary KFELS B Class design and is the fifth of 11 jackup rigs that Borr Drilling has ordered from Keppel.

“We are pleased to deliver our first rig of the year, which is also the fifth jackup rig that we have built for Borr Drilling,” Tan Leong Peng, Executive Director (Newbuilds) of Keppel O&M, said. “The KFELS B Class is a proven workhorse of the industry and we are confident Heimdal will contribute to Borr Drilling’s exploration efforts.”

“Jackup utilization has been increasing, and there is a strong market preference for high spec rigs as older rigs are being retired,” Mr Peng added. “With our strong track record in design, engineering and execution, Keppel O&M is committed to providing value added solutions for our customers.”

Following this delivery, Borr Drilling will have eight KFELS B Class rigs in their fleet.

Developed by Keppel O&M’s technology arm, Offshore Technology Development, the cost-effective rig incorporates environmentally friendly features that reduce emissions and discharges. It is designed to operate in 400 ft water depth and drill to 30,000 ft, and is equipped with a full 15,000 psi BOP system, with accommodation for up to 150 personnel.