Keppel delivers sixth jackup rig to Borr Drilling

Keppel Offshore and Marine (Keppel O&M) has, through its wholly owned subsidiary Keppel FELS, delivered the jackup rig Hild to Borr Drilling safely, on time and within budget.

Built to Keppel’s proprietary KFELS Super B Class design, Hild is the sixth jackup that Keppel has delivered to Borr Drilling out of the 11 that have been ordered. It is capable of operating in 400 ft water depth and drilling to 35,000 ft. Equipped with a maximum combined cantilever load of 2,700 kips and high capacity hook loads of two million pounds, the KFELS Super B Class has tremendous horse power during drilling operations.

Following this delivery, Borr Drilling will have nine KFELS B Class and two KFELS A Class rigs in their fleet.

Developed by Keppel O&M’s technology arm, the KFELS B Class designs have a market share of about a quarter of all jackup rigs delivered since 2000. The rig incorporates safety and environmentally friendly features which provide maximum uptime with reduced emissions and discharges. It has performed excellently in major offshore exploration and development programs in various locations worldwide.

Keppel O&M had previously delivered the Saga, Skald, Thor, Hermod and Heimdal jackup rigs to Borr Drilling.