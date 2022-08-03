Keppel O&M, M1 to partner on smart glasses technology in Southeast Asia

Keppel Offshore & Marine, in partnership with M1, has implemented the 5G Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) Smart Glasses solution at its yard in Singapore, the first in Southeast Asia’s maritime industry. The pilot project is part of Keppel O&M’s strategy to leverage digitalization and virtual technology to enhance the efficiency of remote operations for its tech-enabled workforce. The project received a grant from IMDA’s 5G Innovation Program for the development of virtual platform solutions.

Equipped with a camera lens, microphone, micro speaker, and cellular or WIFI reception, smart glasses are powered by software that can perform real time analyses and provide data to the wearer. The device also enables the wearer to communicate seamlessly with a receiver or control room. Smart glasses are also equipped with a micro projector, which can project a digital overlay of text and images within the wearer’s field of vision.

“As a provider of leading-edge solutions for the maritime industry, Keppel O&M is pleased to partner M1 in leveraging digital technologies to enhance yard operations and safety. During the COVID-19 pandemic when safe management measures limited physical inspections and site surveys, we were the first to officially conduct remote inspections for a newbuild vessel with a classification society using Smart Glasses,” said Chris Ong, CEO of Keppel O&M. “Today, we are further expanding its use to not only improve the efficiency of delivering projects and enhancing yard operations but also widening our capabilities to provide digital solutions for our customers’ assets. This is part of Keppel O&M’s Yard of the Future initiative, which harnesses digitalization to transform our products, services, and operations.”

Keppel O&M worked with M1 to test-bed applications for the device, harnessing M1’s 5G high-speed and low latency connectivity to enable quicker and more effective responses.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Keppel O&M to pilot 5G-enabled wearables such as Smart Glasses, which can help solve critical challenges in Singapore’s maritime industry,” said Manjot Singh Mann, CEO of M1. “Through M1’s robust 5G network, Smart Glasses can provide high-bandwidth immersive AR/VR environment that enables highly detailed representations and real time information to be relayed to users and control centers. The successful introduction of the Smart Glasses solution at Keppel O&M is a useful test case that can be scaled and replicated to boost operational efficiency and safety across businesses and industries.”

Through partnerships with IMDA, M1 and technology experts, Keppel O&M aims to develop and commercialize 5G-enabled solutions for the maritime sector. The Smart Glasses and its enhanced features are being test-bedded in the following areas at Keppel O&M: