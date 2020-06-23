Know a field-based employee who’s made an impact and deserves recognition? Nominate them now

IADC is now accepting nominations for individuals who have made notable contributions to improved drilling performance, including safety and equipment reliability. The winner will be recognized in November as part of the association’s 80th anniversary celebration this year.

“The Chairman’s Anniversary Award is one of IADC’s most prestigious because it recognizes a field-based individual for his or her personal efforts to improve performance,” IADC President Jason McFarland said. “The award is only given out every five years and is central to values that have been at the core of the association since its beginning in 1940 – continuous improvement in safety and performance.”

Submissions will be evaluated based on a demonstration of direct impact on improved performance, such as by eliminating injuries, enhancing process safety, reducing NPT, improving equipment reliability or increasing efficiency.

In 2015, Kenny Baker of Cactus Drilling received the inaugural Chairman’s Anniversary Award for his design and implementation of severe weather shelters on rig sites. In presenting the award, 2015 IADC Chairman Ed Jacob commented: “Many lives have been saved, in no small part due to Kenny’s passion and past efforts.”

Submissions for the 2020 award will be accepted through 31 August. The recipient will be presented with the award by 2020 IADC Chair Julie Robertson at the Annual General Meeting in November.

For those who wish to nominate themselves or a colleague, entries are being accepted here.