Kongsberg Digital appoints Shane McArdle as new CEO

Kongsberg Digital announced that Shane McArdle will be the company’s new CEO, effective 6 September. Mr McArdle previously served as Head of Digital Energy at Kongsberg Digital. He succeeds former CEO Hege Skryseth, who joined Equinor.

“Shane McArdle is the right man in place to do this job,” said Thomas Borgen, Chairman of Kongsberg Digital. “We are lucky to be in a position where great industry and leadership talents are already with us. McArdle has the professional weight and experience needed to scale up and take the company into the future. He also has the right energy and power to build strong teams and customer relationships, something he has proven over the years he has been with us.”

“Going forward, Kongsberg Digital will focus on scaling quickly and readying the organization to transform the world’s industries. We have the leading position with many of our customer solutions. We will keep exploring and developing smarter, safer, and greener solutions for a better tomorrow,” Mr McArdle said.