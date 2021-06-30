Kongsberg Digital signs agreement with ExxonMobil to explore use of digital twin SaaS-solution

Kongsberg Digital and ExxonMobil recently signed an agreement which includes evaluation of Kognitwin Energy, a contextualized digital twin solution containing dynamic simulation and collaboration capabilities. Initial efforts will be focused on a new asset in ExxonMobil’s Guyana portfolio.

The parties recently signed an agreement which includes evaluation of Kognitwin Energy, a contextualized digital twin solution containing dynamic simulation and collaboration capabilities. Initial efforts will be focused on a new asset in ExxonMobil’s Guyana portfolio.

Kognitwin Energy is Kongsberg Digital’s digital twin Software-as-a-Service platform that enables operators to integrate and contextualize data from their IT and OT systems, as well as advanced process and flow simulation. Operators apply Kognitwin Energy to drive a strategic transformation agenda that allows their workforce to reimagine how they work, through digital means. In addition to data, workflows and simulation, Kognitwin Energy enables an open ecosystem of applications through an API-driven integration approach, rooted in a principle of open standards and democratized innovation.

Kongsberg Digital is building on its existing experience from working with ExxonMobil, where it among other items has deployed real-time dynamic simulation models leveraging its key dynamic simulation technologies K-Spice Dynamic Process Simulation Platform and LedaFlow Advanced Transient Multiphase Flow Simulator.

“Kongsberg Digital is extremely pleased to be building on our existing relationship with ExxonMobil as users of Kognitwin Energy, and we fully embrace the opportunity to work together on digital enablement of operations in Guyana,” said Hege Skryseth, President of Kongsberg Digital.