Kosmos Energy announces new exploration leadership, while Henderson joins APA

Kosmos Energy announced today that Tim Nicholson has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Head of Exploration, and John Shinol has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Geoscientist.

Both men joined Kosmos in 2018 and have been integral to the company’s infrastructure-led exploration (ILX) efforts over that period, primarily in the US Gulf of Mexico and Equatorial Guinea. They were both formerly at Cobalt International Energy, where they were responsible for several large discoveries in West Africa (Angola) and the US Gulf of Mexico (North Platte, Anchor, and Heidelberg).

Andrew G. Inglis, Kosmos Energy’s Chairman and CEO said: “As we see momentum return to our ILX activities in 2021, I am delighted to have two highly experienced oil finders leading our exploration efforts. Tim and John have a long track record of proven-basin exploration success in our focus geographies of West Africa and the US Gulf of Mexico. We have a deep hopper of high-quality ILX opportunities, a strong bench strength of exploration talent and have already seen early success in 2021.”

Tracey Henderson, Kosmos’ previous SVP of Exploration, recently joined APA Corp as Senior Vice President, Exploration.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tracey to our team. Her global experience and technical expertise will be a strong complement to our exploration efforts and recent discoveries offshore Suriname,” said John J. Christmann IV, APA’s CEO and President. “Tracey’s track record of exploration success includes notable and significant discoveries across the world, including major oil and gas resources offshore Mauritania, Senegal, Ghana and Equatorial Guinea. We are looking forward to the expertise, energy and leadership she will bring to APA.”